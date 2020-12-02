ACPS dashboard reveals more coronavirus cases

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools (ACPS) have been dodging COVID-19 outbreaks within the school since September. However, more cases have emerged since the holiday weekend on the COVID-19 dashboard, and that is keeping school officials on high alert.
“We saw some cases in a school that were within an extended family, and then we saw a few cases at one of our high schools that the students got exposed some place out of school,” ACPS COVID-19 Coordinator Eileen Gomez said. “Within the last couple of days we’ve seen an increase in cases.”
An update to ACPS’s COVID-19 Dashboard now reveals five students at Woodbrook Elementary School have tested positive for the virus. According to ACPS, two students at Monticello High School were presumed positive for COVID-19 last week. Gomez says none of the students contracted the virus in school.
The dashboard is updated every Monday as new cases are verified in the schools and department offices.
“We are concerned and we’re going to watch very carefully and make sure we continue with our mitigation strategies and refer students for testing if they show any symptoms at all,” Gomez said.
Gomez says these recent spikes are another reason to remain vigilant: “We’re continuing our mitigation strategies that we began since the beginning of the year while we’re on site including hand washing, social distancing, mask wearing, disinfecting surfaces,” she said.
As winter break approaches, Gomez is urging families to continue doing their part and avoid large gatherings.
“I’m hoping that with people out for those couple of weeks for the winter break that people will stay within their own families and there will not be a transmission between families and between students,” Gomez said.
With a vaccine on the horizon, Gomez is staying positive.
“There’s a light at the end of the tunnel as these vaccines become closer and closer to a reality. We have to stay on course at least probably through the spring,” Gomez said.
Free COVID-19 testing will take place at Albemarle High School this weekend through the Department of Health and Human Services from noon to 4 p.m. Registration is required and can be done here.
