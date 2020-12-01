Warner, Spanberger, bipartisan group propose COVID relief plan

WASHINGTON D.C. (WVIR) - Tuesday, a group of lawmakers from both sides of aisle, including Virginia Senator Mark Warner and 7th District Congressman Abigail Spanberger, introduced a COVID-19 relief package they say will provide immediate assistance to those who need it most.
Warner and Spanberger were part of “The Problem Solvers Caucus”, who helped craft the plan. Warner said it won’t make everyone happy, but a lot of work and compromise went into it.
“Somebody used it and I’m going to borrow their term, that it would be “stupidity on steroids” if congress left for Christmas without doing an interim package as a bridge,” Warner said during Tuesday’s event.
The proposal allocates a total of $908 billion. That includes new funding and reallocated CARES Act funding.
Virginia Senator Tim Kaine said he would like to see more done, but he recognizes something needs to be done quickly.
“I’ll just state in no uncertain terms, we should not recess and go home until we have COVID relief, for American families, for folks who are unemployed, for small businesses who are suffering,” Kaine said in a call with reporters.
The proposed plan targets support for state and local governments, small businesses, unemployment and paycheck protections, transportation industries, vaccine development and distribution, and much more. A complete breakdown is available here.
“Today we have demonstrated that we can unite around a common purpose in the face of a national emergency, and I urge my colleagues — as well as House and Senate leadership — to bring this package forward for a vote,” Spanberger said in a press release issued Tuesday.
