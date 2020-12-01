VADOC reaches 1 million unit PPE milestone

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) announced they have delivered more than 1-million units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to its institutions and offices since March 2020.
The milestone comes as the VADOC continues to navigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and works to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus among inmates, probationers, parolees, and VADOC staff.
As of Nov. 9, the EOC PPE staff and regional managers had distributed the following to VADOC facilities and offices:
- 17,000 Disposable Gowns
- 6,000 Cloth Gowns
- 8,500 Face Shields
- 6,000 KN95 Masks
- 5,100 N95 Masks
- 294,000 Surgical Masks
- 700,000 Nitrile & Latex Gloves
In March, the VADOC established an Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to manage the COVID-19 pandemic response for correctional facilities and probation offices across the state.
The department also developed a satellite EOC tasked with monitoring PPE supplies, planning for inventory needs, and providing logistical support to more than 80 locations across Virginia.
“This is the result of an amazing effort by a team of dedicated people working behind the scenes to ensure supplies are ordered, stocked and distributed effectively,” VADOC Director Harold Clarke said. “In the early stages of the pandemic, there were obvious concerns over the availability of PPE statewide and nationwide. To efficiently manage PPE, it was important to develop a plan to account for every piece of personal protective equipment we acquired and delivered to our institutions and offices.”
