UVA Basketball fans supporting the team from home this season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even though capacity will be limited inside John Paul Jones arena this season, fans and alumni say they’ll support the ‘Hoos however they can.
UVA is known to have one of the best home court advantages in the ACC, but this year, only family of student-athletes and coaches will be allowed in the arena to support the defending national champions.
This comes as a disappointment to many students and alumni, but Stephen Maxwell, who graduated in the Class of 1976, says he’ll do what he can to support the ‘Hoos from home.
“I got the ACC Network on the TV so I can watch the games that way and I’m looking forward to seeing the team develop because I think they are going to be a really good team,” he said. They just have to learn how to work together.”
Select bars and restaurants around Charlottesville will also offer fans the opportunity to watch games there.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.