Tiger Fuel helping Charlottesville City School students with virtual learning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Buying a sandwich or filling your car up with gas at a Tiger Fuel Market could now benefit Charlottesville City School students.
In an effort to help kids with virtual learning and food insecurity, Tiger Fuel has launched a campaign to support the Charlottesville City Schools PTO Reopening Fund.
Customers can donate $1 to the fund by redeeming 250 points through the Tiger Fuel loyalty platform.
“Our understanding is that a lot of that money will go towards supporting virtual learning. I think some of it might go towards additional food needs for kids that need those resources,” Tiger Fuel President Gordon Sutton said.
The fundraiser began on Monday and will run until March 31. Tiger Fuel will match every $1 donation.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.