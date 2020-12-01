Richmond Raceway to celebrate 75th anniversary in 2021

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Raceway will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2021.
America’s Premier Short Track in Richmond has a storied history, which will be celebrated throughout the year.
“From the first race on a half-mile dirt track in 1946 to its modernization into a ¾-mile D-shaped oval in 1988 and infield redevelopment in 2018, Richmond Raceway is a venue with a 75-year legacy of action-packed short track competition,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As host to some of the most memorable races in motorsports history, America’s Premier Short Track will play host to a year-long celebration on the track, off the track, and virtually for all fans to participate.”
As part of its 75th anniversary celebration, Richmond will host its 66th annual spring NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 18. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Saturday, April 17.
In the fall of 2021, NASCAR Playoff Weekend will come to America’s Premier Short Track in Richmond for three races over two days.
The events will kick off with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Friday, Sept. 10. Followed by a day-night doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 11. This is the 30th anniversary of the fall Cup race being held under the lights at Richmond.
Start times for the events will be announced at a later date.
