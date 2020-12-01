Richmond Raceway to celebrate 75th anniversary in 2021

“From the first race on a half-mile dirt track in 1946 to its modernization into a ¾-mile D-shaped oval in 1988 and infield redevelopment in 2018, Richmond Raceway is a venue with a 75-year legacy of action-packed short track competition,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “As host to some of the most memorable races in motorsports history, America’s Premier Short Track will play host to a year-long celebration on the track, off the track, and virtually for all fans to participate.”