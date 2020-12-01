No. 15 UVA men’s basketball defeats St. Francis 76-51 in home opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the season, as the Cavaliers defeated St. Francis 76-51 in their home opener on Tuesday.
UVA led by as many as 42 points against the Red Flash, and ten different players scored for the ‘Hoos.
The Cavaliers jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the 1st half, and they were up 45-13 at halftime.
Jay Huff had a game-high 13 points, while making 6-of-7 shots from the field.
Kadin Shedrick came off the bench to score 12 points and grab 8 rebounds.
Virginia will be back in action on Friday at home against Kent State, with the tip-off set for 4 p.m.
