MarieBette Café and Bakery temporarily closed due to COVID-19 cases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sweet Charlottesville staple now has to temporarily close its doors due to COVID-19.
MarieBette Café and Bakery announced on its Facebook Monday, November 30, that two employees from the production bakery department have tested positive for the coronavirus.
All staff members will be tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution.
The bakery will remain closed until all staff members receive their results.
You can visit MarieBette’s Facebook page for any future updates.
