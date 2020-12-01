HPD: 2nd person arrested in connection with fatal stabbing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) - Authorities have arrested and charged a second person in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Harrisonburg over the weekend.
The Harrisonburg Police Department announced Tuesday, December 1, that 30-year-old Orlando Candray Giron was arrested Monday and charged with felony destruction of evidence.
“Our detectives worked quickly with the information obtained during the investigation to arrest those involved in this tragic event,” Lt. Todd Miller said in Tuesday’s news release.
Thirty-five-year-old Teofilo Serrano Torres is currently charged with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing that happened in the 200 block of Community Street Saturday, November 28. Officers had responded to the area around 8 a.m. for a report of a man laying unresponsive in a yard.
The victim, 34-year-old Juan Velazquez Ruiz of Harrisonburg, is said to have been stabbed multiple times.
Torres was apprehended Sunday.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640. To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
