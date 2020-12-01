Free COVID-19 testing available at AHS Dec. 5-6

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be providing 1,000 free, self-administered COVID-19 tests this weekend.
The department is partnering up with UVA Health and the Blue Ridge Health District to offer the tests between noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 5, and Sunday, Dec. 6. Tests will be available in the back parking lot at Albemarle High School on Hydraulic Road. You must arrive in a vehicle to receive a test.
Pre-registration is required, and priority will be given to employees of Albemarle County Public Schools, Charlottesville City Schools and the University of Virginia. Other testing criteria includes being at least 13 years old and being able to perform a self-administered nasal swab
Test results will be viewable at an online portal within 24 to 48 hours.
