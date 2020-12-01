‘Find your mission:’ Non-profits in need of donations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is Giving Tuesday, which is a day that promotes kindness in the form of helping non-profits with donations or even doing a good deed for a neighbor.
Giving Tuesday is always observed on the first Tuesday following Thanksgiving, and as the name suggests, it’s all about giving back.
According to predictions, as many as one-third of non-profits will have to close or merge before the economy recovers. Dr. Shantell Chambliss with Dress for Success Central Virginia says 2020 has been unlike any year she has experienced in a decade of work in the non-profit world.
“It used to be ‘buy a ticket or come to this fun thing.’ Now, it is deep conversations with our donors to say this is how we are pivoting, this is what we need and what our clients need to get through this hard time,” she explained.
Dr. Chambliss says pivoting to a virtual setting comes with its own set of challenges, as not all clients that Dress for Success serves are able to access the internet but they continue to make themselves available to provide services.
Charities are hoping you will help them with a donation of your time or money. If you choose to donate, there is a tax incentive this year.
“Find your mission, you don’t have to go out and find what sounds good or trendy - what is important to you?” explained Dr. Chambliss.
The CARES Act includes a $300 tax deduction for eligible charitable contributions and it does not require you to itemize your deductions. The IRS says qualifying charities include those that are considered religious, educational, scientific or literary.
“Go to an official website, make a donation, I am sure you will receive a tax receipt - it’s a mutual benefit there,” she said. “Find something that is important to you because every non-profit in every industry is struggling to stay afloat and provide services in this unprecedented time.”
To learn more about this tax credit, including a tool to check if your charity of choice qualifies, click here.
“I’m hoping this year that consumers are really going to take what they haven’t spent on Christmas gifts and sew into organizations that are pivoting right now, still providing services and trying to stay afloat so that after the pandemic, we can help those impacted,” said Dr. Chambliss.
