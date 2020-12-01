Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County deputies are investigating an early morning fatal shooting.
In a press release, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a report of a person dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the southwestern part of the county.
The sheriff’s office believes it is an isolated incident.
The Greene County Street Crimes Unit is actively investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Scott Murphy or Lieutenant Kevin Freid at (434) 985-2222.
The sheriff’s office says that at this time no further details will be released.
