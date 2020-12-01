Crozet sees housing sales boom in 3rd quarter

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Crozet was designated a growth area a number of years ago, and growing it is.
According to Jim Duncan with Nest Realty, the resale market is very strong in Crozet with many sales under $400,000. The third quarter housing sales in 2020 saw a 33% increase in home sales in Crozet from 2019.
And with a large increase of new construction of single-family homes and attached homes being built in Crozet, they are filling a need for a lot of home buyers.
“It’s always been targeted as being a place for new construction. So it’s a place where developers have recognized they can, frankly, earn a profit and people want to live here. So the builders are trying to meet the demand that’s out there,” Duncan said.
Duncan says Crozet fills a desire to live close to the mountains in a rural setting, and close to the economic hubs of central Virginia for a lot of home buyers.
