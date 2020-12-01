Cold Snap Through the Mid-Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The start to December and Meteorological Winter has brought us blustery and cold conditions. A big storm lifting up into Canada along with a deep dip in the jet stream over the east is bringing in this cold blast. Meanwhile the snow continues for the Allegheny Mountains, Ohio Valley, Eastern Great Lakes and western interior Northeast.
High pressure will build closer to the region Wednesday, and bring the return of more sunshine. It will still remain breezy with daytime highs in the 40s to low 50s. The late week turns more seasonable, with highs in the low 50s. While dry Thursday, the next storm system taking shape is expected to bring us another bout of rain Friday into at least Saturday morning. Later in the day and Sunday is currently, trending drier.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Lows mid to upper 20s. Wind chills 10s and 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, rain developing. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Rain likely in the morning. Variable clouds, breezy. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs upper 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, chilly. Highs mid to upper 40s.
