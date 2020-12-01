Bundle up !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The first day of the month is getting off to a chilly start. As our wind speed increases conditions will feel ever colder. Many locations will dip into the 20s Tonight. Our dry pattern will continue until late week. Friday into Saturday we anticipate another round of rain, with clearing skies by Sunday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds & sun, breezy & chilly, High: mid 40s
Tonight: “Cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy & cold, Low: upper 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness with showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.