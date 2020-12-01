Breezy and chilly

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Cooler temperatures and steady wind is keeping conditions rather chilly Today. As wind speeds diminish a bit Tonight, conditions will turn frigid. Sunshine and more seasonal weather is expected for our mid and late week. Next chance for rain will be late Friday into Saturday. Right now, it appears Sunday will feature sunshine and cool temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy, High: mid 40s
Tonight: “cuddle Alert”, partly cloudy and cold, Low: upper 20s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 50s...Low: mid 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Friday: Increasing cloudiness, late showers, High: mid 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 50s...Low: mid 30s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 40s...Low: low 30s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.