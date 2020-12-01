Albemarle Supervisor Donna Price talks broadband access, affordable housing at town hall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Supervisor Donna Price held a virtual town hall for her constituents Tuesday night.
The supervisor responded to questions and concerns from community members in the Scottsville district. Several issues were addressed, such as affordable housing and the county’s climate action plan.
Price believes the county’s number one priority right now should be increasing access and funding for broadband.
“My daughter’s family are living with me right now, and I got a 1st grade grandson who is going to school virtually. I know many people are working from home. Their children are going to school from home, and we do not have sufficient access right now,” Price said.
Price also gave a brief update on the 2021 budget, saying the process has begun but a lot of funding sources are currently up in the air due to the pandemic.
