Albemarle County Public Schools host technology webinars

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At this point in the pandemic, we’re all used to virtual things: school, work, even social gatherings. Albemarle County Public Schools have relied heavily on technology to start the school year and are now offering parents some advice.
Once they tuned in to the virtual webinar Tuesday evening, parents got a chance to learn ways to make smart choices for their children, some of whom are online learners.
“A lot of times parents, especially with the pandemic, have realized that they need some additional tools,” said Jessica James, a learning technology integrator with ACPS.
Those tools that were taught include how to manage screen time, or when is the right time to get your child a cell phone.
“We really want our kids to be able to use technology as a tool for learning in a safe way,” said Lucy Spencer, another ACPS learning technology integrator.
“It’s been really amazing to see teachers and students both shift and pivot and to be able to continue doing things that they find joy in doing,” James said.
The pair led the webinar geared toward parents of K-8 students. They tackled questions that sometimes didn’t even have an answer.
“How do you put together a family screen time plan so that you know what’s appropriate?” asked James.
“This is actually a really hard question and something that even the American pediatrics don’t always agree on,” Spencer said.
But, even a complicated question led the way to advice for families.
“Open up the conversation,” Spencer said. “Talk about it. What are you doing? Why are you doing it? What’s the purpose for it? What are your friends using?”
Albemarle County Public Schools is hosting another technology webinar on Thursday, December 3, geared toward families of high school students. It will focus on things like mental health and its relationship with social media.
