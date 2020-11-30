VSP investigating fatal Rockingham Co. crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred in Rockingham County late Saturday, November 28.
Authorities say a 2007 Chevy Silverado was traveling east on Route 865 - near Bergton Road - when it was unable to maneuver a curve, ran off the side of the roadway, and collided with a tree around 11:55 p.m.
The driver, a 16-year-old man from Criders, was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries. VSP says the teen was not wearing a seat belt.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.