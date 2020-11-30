A soggy start

Turning breezy and colder

By David Rogers | November 30, 2020 at 7:22 AM EST - Updated November 30 at 7:22 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An intense area of low pressure is tracking north. The heaviest rain is tracking north, however, lingering showers will be with us through mid-day. Breezes will begin to increase and a few breaks of sunshine will be possible later. Our overall pattern will turn much colder, as northerly wind is expected to drop temperatures into the 40s. We’ll have a couple of dry days before our next system approaches Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with early rain, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold, Low: mid 30s

Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with showers, High: low 50s...Low: around 40

Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.