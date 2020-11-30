A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An intense area of low pressure is tracking north. The heaviest rain is tracking north, however, lingering showers will be with us through mid-day. Breezes will begin to increase and a few breaks of sunshine will be possible later. Our overall pattern will turn much colder, as northerly wind is expected to drop temperatures into the 40s. We’ll have a couple of dry days before our next system approaches Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !