A soggy start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An intense area of low pressure is tracking north. The heaviest rain is tracking north, however, lingering showers will be with us through mid-day. Breezes will begin to increase and a few breaks of sunshine will be possible later. Our overall pattern will turn much colder, as northerly wind is expected to drop temperatures into the 40s. We’ll have a couple of dry days before our next system approaches Friday into Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy, with early rain, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold, Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with showers, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.