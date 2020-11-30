Shop at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello offers Cyber Monday discount

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Lots of businesses offered deals for Cyber Monday, November 30, including a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Albemarle County.
The Shop at Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello offered 20% off its online purchases with no minimum purchase required. The shop offers items for the bed and bath , gardening tools, and books.
Monticello says it has seen an uptick in business despite the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our total business just for the month of November only is up over 30%, so people are really shopping online and we have seen a huge increase in orders,” Monticello Director of Retail Sales Sharon McElroy said.
Every purchase, either in store or online, supports Monticello’s goal of preservation and education.
