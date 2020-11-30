Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Early Detection of Lung Cancer Helps Save Lives

November is lung cancer awareness month. One of the most important things for people to realize is that early detection can truly help save lives when it comes to lung cancer.
Karen Ashley is one patient with a successfully story to share. She visited her primary care doctor this past summer for a wellness visit. As part of the check-up, knowing she was a smoker, her doctor recommended she get a lung screening that helps with early detection of cancer.
“I kind of told him it was a little scary, and he said I didn’t have to but he thought it was a good idea,” noted Ashely. “Ultimately, I said yes and they found that there was a tumor in my lung, which I never would have known as there were no signs or anything.”
Thanks to the early detection, Ashley’s cancer was caught at stage 1. But her treatment still began quickly. She had surgery to remove the tumor, and now is on the other side of it all.
“Without that detection it would have just grown and been a lot worse, so I’d say definitely if you have a chance to get that test to go ahead and get it,” said Ashley.
Although Ashley says it was certainly difficult, she’s also thankful.
“You know, it was scary going through it, but I really feel good about it. In all honesty, I kind of think that he kind of saved my life because I can go on cancer free now.”
For more information on lung cancer screenings, please call 1-800-SENTARA.
