Police: Florida man arrested after carrying gun through airport checkpoint

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man from Florida has been arrested after carrying a gun through the checkpoint at Richmond International Airport.
On Nov. 28, the Transportation Security Administration officers detected a .380 caliber handgun and a magazine loaded with nine bullets among a Florida man’s belongings as they entered the security checkpoint X-ray machine at Richmond International Airport
According to police, the man told officials that he knew that he had his handgun with him when he entered the checkpoint and that he originally wanted to place the gun in a checked bag, but claimed that he did not know where to find the Spirit Airlines check-in counter.
Instead, he said he planned to carry his gun to the gate in hopes he might be able to check his gun upon boarding his flight.
“Under no circumstances should anyone attempt to bring a handgun through a security checkpoint,” said Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Richmond International Airport. “Claiming that you are not aware of the location of airline ticket counters is not an excuse. Every airport employee would have informed him of the location.”
Police say the man faces a fine of up to $13,000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.