Police arrest man in fatal Harrisonburg stabbing

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has arrested and charged 35-year-old Teofilo Serrano Torres in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened on the 200 block of Community Street early Saturday, November 28.
Officers responded to the area around 8 a.m. for a Hispanic man laying unresponsive in a yard. Thirty-four-year-old Juan Velazquez Ruiz of Harrisonburg was found dead after being stabbed multiple times.
Torres was identified at the suspect and had left the scene before police arrived.
The incident was believed to be isolated in nature between the two people involved. The victim and suspect were known to each other.
Torres was arrested Sunday morning, and is charged with first-degree murder.
Anyone with information related to this case is still asked to contact the Harrisonburg Police Department.
