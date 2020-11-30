Middle River Regional Jail reports more than 200 inmate cases of COVID-19

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Middle River Regional Jail says 213 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus. All inmates and staff were tested last Wednesday as the jail deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.
According to a press release, staff met with inmates individually to review their test results. The jail says all inmates are isolating in place, and one inmate has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 related symptoms.
Fourteen additional staff at MRRJ have also tested positive and are self-isolating at home, officials say. A total of 47 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since November 13.
Many have finished quarantining and are back at work. The jail expects all staff to be clear to return by December 7.
The Central Shenandoah Health District plans to retest all inmates and staff next week.
The COVID-19 spike at the jail is somewhat to blame for a significant jump in cases in Staunton. In just 24 hours, the count increased by more than 210 cases. It now stands at 916 total, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District. Kings Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation Center is also dealing with an outbreak of 110 cases and 10 deaths.
