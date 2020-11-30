Heavy rain moving away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One to two inches of rain has fallen throughout the region. Localized flooding concerns will be an issue for the next couple of hours. A cold front will move through, causing breezy conditions and colder temperatures. By mid-week as high pressure builds in, skies will clear and more seasonal conditions can be expected. Our next chance for showers will be Friday into Saturday. This Weekend will not be a wash-out, but we could see a few early showers Saturday. Have a great and safe day !