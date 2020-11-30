Heavy rain moving away

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - One to two inches of rain has fallen throughout the region. Localized flooding concerns will be an issue for the next couple of hours. A cold front will move through, causing breezy conditions and colder temperatures. By mid-week as high pressure builds in, skies will clear and more seasonal conditions can be expected. Our next chance for showers will be Friday into Saturday. This Weekend will not be a wash-out, but we could see a few early showers Saturday. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, lingering shower, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy & colder, Low: mid 30s
Tuesday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, breezy, High: mid 40s...Low: around 30
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 50s...Low: around 40
Saturday: Early showers, clearing, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30
