Health officials offer advice for post-Thanksgiving travel safety measures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Thanksgiving may be over but the efforts you can take to keep yourself and people around you healthy are just beginning.
Thomas Jefferson Health District Communications Manager Kathryn Goodman offered advice for those returning from Thanksgiving travel or celebrations.
“Testing isn’t necessarily the recommendation though,” she said. “What we really encourage is for people to quarantine.”
Goodman says that quarantine should be 14 days long, starting from your last exposure - whether it was the trip back through an airport or the last time you were with loved ones.
“You don’t have to get tested if you’re able to quarantine for 14 days, or if you go for the full 14 days and don’t develop any symptoms,” she said.
But not everyone who traveled will remain asymptomatic and virus-free.
“It is very likely that we’ll see an increase in numbers in our district,” Goodman said.
So to combat the spread, the Health District is increasing the number of testing events.
“We are doubling up on our testing,” Goodman said. “We want to make sure that we have access for people in the community.”
If you do choose to get tested, the recommendation is that you wait 5-7 days after that most recent exposure.
As we move toward the next holiday, the advice remains consistent.
“It’s going to be a long winter,” Goodman said. “It’s going to be hard, but people need to remember to continue wearing face masks, limiting your exposure to others, standing six feet apart, and washing your hands very often.”
Upcoming testing events in the greater Charlottesville area are as follows:
- Tuesday, December 1 from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church (Charlottesville)*
- Tuesday, December 1 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Primary School (Stanardsville)
- Wednesday, December 2 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Beaverdam Baptist Church (Troy)
- Thursday, December 3 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Louisa Presbyterian Church (Louisa)
- Friday, December 4 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. at Charlottesville/Albemarle Health Department (Charlottesville)
* = hosted by UVA Health
Additionally, on Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6, the Department of Health and Human Services will host free self-administered nasal swab COVID-19 tests at Albemarle High School from noon to 4 p.m. Registration is required and can be done here.
