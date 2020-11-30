Crozet Advisory Committee discusses master plan, residential rezoning

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Crozet Community Advisory Committee met Monday night to discuss proposed changes to the Crozet Master Plan.
Committee members weighed in on several rezonings to the Crozet area plan which was made in 2010.
Staff are proposing a downtown overlay to increase residential density and allow for more affordable housing. Some residents of the area expressed their opposition to the rezoning.
“Those of us that live in this area are strongly opposed to this change,” Charles Deacons, who lives in the Brownsville neighborhood, said. “We bought our property for its privacy, buffer and seclusion, and this change would diminish the value of our properties to say nothing of our enjoyment of the trees and streams that are part of these properties.”
The Crozet Community Advisory Committee is set to meet again on December 9.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.