Charlottesville Insider giveaway to help local businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Charlottesville Insider, Cvilleshops, and the city’s Economic development Office are giving away $1,200 worth of gift cards to one lucky winner.
The winner will receive gift cards to 12 different Charlottesville businesses, each totaling $100.
The goal, according to Charlottesville Insider Editor Courteney Stuart, is a way to put money in the pockets of these local business owners during these difficult times and an opportunity for a lucky winner to explore what city businesses have to offer.
“Small businesses are the fabric of our community. They’re what make Charlottesville unique, and we all want them to survive. This gift card giveaway is one way that we’re supporting those local businesses, and we’re hoping to do a lot more this winter,” Stuart said.
Charlottesville Insider is an online platform for a diverse collection of people that have lived in Charlottesville a long time to share what they love about the area.
You can register to win the gift card giveaway until December 4 by visiting charlottesvilleinsider.com
