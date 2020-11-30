Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival hosts mini-festival for Giving Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You can hear the classics and support a good cause all from your living room this week.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is holding a mini-festival from November 30 to December 2, featuring sonatas from Brahms, Beethoven and more, performed around the globe. The group timed this festival to coincide with Giving Tuesday in the hopes that the public will consider donating to support its mission of music appreciation.
Click here to listen to the mini-festival performances, as well as past performances, and donate.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.