Central Virginia delegates discuss legislative priorities ahead of 2021 General Assembly session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the length of the 2021 General Assembly session still in doubt and potentially the shortest since 1971, central Virginia legislators are already outlining some of their key priorities when they return to Richmond.
After a 2020 that saw delegates and state senators in Richmond for 59 days in the spring, one in the summer, and a whopping 83 days in a special session this fall, it’s unclear exactly how long the General Assembly will meet in 2021. What is clear is that less than a month after the fall session ended, legislators already have their priorities for next year planned out, as the pandemic rages on.
“It is hard to overstate the impact it will have because it has impacts on the state budget as impacts on programs,” 58th District Delegate Rob Bell said. “It has impacts on mental health, it will have impacts on how we work.”
Bell says one of his primary focuses is going to be addressing the increase in mental health issues being reported during the pandemic.
“We’ve seen an increase in need,” Bell explained. “That’s not a surprise to anybody that’s been reading the literature or just cooped up in the house too long, you’re seeing some additional mental health issues.”
Meanwhile, 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson says she has three clear-cut priorities when the House of Delegates reconvenes. At the top of her list is education.
“Funding for public education, which was urgent and long overdue before this recession, but has only become more so because we’re asking our schools to do even more with even less,” Hudson explained. Her to-do list also includes a look back and a look forward.
“Our state unemployment insurance system, that’s hands down, the number one thing that people were coming to my office for in the last year is help navigating that broken setup,” Hudson said. “Looking forward to the problem that is always ahead of us, and that’s the climate crisis, investing in clean energy, and rolling back some of the subsidies that have been propping up fossil fuel providers in the past.”
However long the 2021 session ends up, one thing is for sure: it will be entirely virtual once again. A physical return to the capitol might not be possible until 2022.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.