Brisk and Colder Start to December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rain Monday morning with amounts of one to three inches, that storm now leaves us with brisk and colder conditions. This storm will continue to move off to the northeast but pull in colder air. Meanwhile, the Allegheny Mountains, Ohio Valley, Eastern Great Lakes and western interior Northeast will receive snow. Temperatures will remain below average through the mid-week for early December. High pressure will build over the region by the mid-week with temperatures turning more seasonable. Currently, the next storm system is expected by Friday to bring us some showers that could linger into early Saturday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, brisk and colder. Lows low to mid 30s.
Tuesday: Clouds and Sun, windy and chilly. Highs upper 30s to mid 40s. Lows upper 20s to around 30.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, chilly. Highs upper 40s to around 50. Lows upper 20s to low 30s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, seasonable. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Highs low 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Saturday: Morning showers, Variable clouds. Highs low 50s. Lows low to mid 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s.
Monday: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs upper 40s.
