Brisk and Colder Start to December

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a soaking rain Monday morning with amounts of one to three inches, that storm now leaves us with brisk and colder conditions. This storm will continue to move off to the northeast but pull in colder air. Meanwhile, the Allegheny Mountains, Ohio Valley, Eastern Great Lakes and western interior Northeast will receive snow. Temperatures will remain below average through the mid-week for early December. High pressure will build over the region by the mid-week with temperatures turning more seasonable. Currently, the next storm system is expected by Friday to bring us some showers that could linger into early Saturday.