Area nonprofit releases new historical book about Esmont community

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An area nonprofit has a new book detailing the deep history of one Albemarle County community.
The Friends of Esmont just published a book called Esmont, Virginia: A Community Carved from the Earth and Sustained by Story. The book is broken down into sections discussing the history of schools, churches, and commerce in the area and is full of historical tidbits.
Even the author had a ah-ha moment while writing about the Lane family that she grew up with.
“They sent this kid to study furniture and how to make it and so on, and he did that. He started making furniture on Esmont Farm. That eventually led to the Lane Furniture Company, which made the Lane Cedar Chests,” author Peggy Purvis Denby said.
The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and local bookstores can order it and have it sent directly to you.
