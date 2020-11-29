UVA to pack John Paul Jones Arena with “Hoos In The Crowd” fan cutouts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Even though you cannot root on the Hoos from inside John Paul Jones Arena, you can still make your presence felt and even wind up with the best seat in the house.
UVA Athletics is enticing fans to purchase their very own ‘Hoos in the Crowd’ cardboard cutouts so that JPJ can still be packed with spectators. You simply select a picture of yourself or a loved one decked out in UVA spirit wear. Ten lucky fans selected at random will have a cutout signed by Tony Bennett and Tina Thompson.
“It’s really going to help our players to have fan cutouts in the background and not shoot or play to empty seats,” Senior Associate Director of Athletics for External Affairs Todd Goodale said. “I think our fans really feel like they will have a place at John Paul Jones Arena, even if they can’t be there, they’ll have the opportunity to get the fan cutout back at the end of the year so I think it can be a keepsake.”
Proceeds from the sales of ‘Hoos in the Crowd’ cutouts will go directly to Virginia Athletics to provide funding for student-athlete support services.
“I think this could be a really fun holiday gift and maybe a unique holiday gift for 2020 that people could give to the Cavalier fan on their shopping list,” Goodale said.
The cutouts cost $75 and are available for purchase on a rolling basis throughout the basketball season. To create your own cutout, click here.
