SARA event offers ways to support nonprofit and enjoy an experience

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Sexual Assault Resource Agency (SARA) will be hosting a Giving Tuesday auction next month.
Charlottesville-area businesses are offering a host of activities you can bid on, including a Thai cooking class, a brewing workshop and a run with University of Virginia President Jim Ryan.
Sarah Klein Santa Cruz, a woman-owned business, is hosting and SARA is calling the auction Can’t Put a Price on Hope. It’s raising money to support counseling and other services for trauma survivors the nonprofit provides.
“It gives us a way to still connect to still to the community, still allows folks to support us in really meaningful ways, and really allows, because it is primarily, if not all, local businesses to still be able to promote their brand,” SARA Interim Executive Director Renee Branson said.
Bidding opens at noon on December 1, and will be open through Sunday, December 6. You can find the bidding site here.
