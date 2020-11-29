General Assembly divided on length of 2021 session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly’s next session could be the shortest in 50 years.
Republicans in the Senate and House of Delegates have already said they will not support extending the “short” session beyond its scheduled 30 days. That extension has been done in some form or another in every short session since 1971.
The GOP says that would force Democrats to focus only on pressing issues, citing the part-time, non-professional nature of the legislature. That’s something Democrats are pushing back on.
“The same amount of work gets covered, it just gets covered by the people who are less accountable to the voters,” 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson (D) said. “So, when you’ve got a part-time legislature, it means you end up with a really powerful executive branch and a super powerful lobbying core.”
If Democrats want to extend the session, some compromise will need to be reached. A two-thirds majority is needed to make the extension possible.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.