Dry and pleasant for now, heavy rain rolls in tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice, sunny, and beautiful Sunday is in store on this last weekend of November, but rain will return with a potent storm system late Sunday night into Monday afternoon.
Sun will give way to more clouds later in the day, as a storm developing along the Gulf Coast starts to spread rain our way late Sunday night through at least Monday morning. Currently, 1-2 inches of rain is projected to fall.
As this storm tracks along and west of the Appalachians it will pull in colder air, so temperatures will fall and turn sharply colder Monday night into Tuesday, along with windy conditions. Blustery northwest winds and cold temperatures will make it feel very much like Winter to kick off the first couple days of December. To our West, snow will fall over the Allegheny Mountains into the Ohio Valley and parts of the interior Northeast.
Sunday: Sunny, but clouds roll in for the evening. Highs in the upper 50s. Rain arrives late Sunday night. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mainly morning rain, clearing out by 2pm. Blustery winds in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Colder and windy Monday night. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and cold. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s to near 30
Thursday: Sunshine. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Friday: Increasing clouds, some sun sticks around, 40% chance of showers. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, 40% Chance of showers. Highs low 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.