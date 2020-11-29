Cavaliers looking to ‘Get Gritty’ after upset loss to San Francisco

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s basketball team lost a game in November for the first time since 2015, when the 4th ranked Cavaliers were upset 61-60 against San Francisco on Friday.
It was a big change from the season opener, when UVA scored 89 points, and made 15 three-pointers.
Head coach Tony Bennett says his team learned a tough lesson.
“Look at it in the mirror, grow from it,” says Bennett. “Forget about it. If you at all think, ‘Oh we won the first game handily, and look at our ranking’, I mean we’ve all been down that road. That means nothing to start.”
Junior forward Justin McKoy says, “Everything is a learning experience, whether it’s a win or a loss. We take it for what it is, and move on. Have a neutral mindset to it. Accept the past for what it is, and move on to the future.”
Bennett says his team still has a lot of growing to do, especially on the defensive end of the floor.
“We have to keep being as good as we can be, and that’s just not coaches speak,” says Bennett. “We got to kind of harden up, we got to get gritty, we got to be tougher to score against, and be the best version of ourselves. Nothing is assumed, just because of what’s on the front of your jersey. You just work.”
UVA will play its home opener on Tuesday, as the Cavaliers host Saint Francis at 4pm at John Paul Jones Arena.
