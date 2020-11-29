Big rally comes up short, as UVA women’s basketball falls 54-51 against ECU

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - East Carolina senior Justice Gee banked in a three-pointer with six seconds left and the Pirates defeated the UVA women’s basketball team 54-51 on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.
The shot spoiled a huge comeback from the ‘Hoos, who had rallied from a 21-point deficit to tie the game at 51-51 with 16 seconds remaining.
Virginia never led against ECU, as the Pirates scored the first 16 points of the game, and led 19-2 after one quarter.
The lead swelled to 25-4 early in the 2nd, but UVA was able to cut the deficit to 32-15 at halftime.
Head coach Tina Thompson says, “We’re definitely going to talk about that first quarter, and the hole that it put us in, and how difficult it is to fight from a deficit like that. But we’re also going to talk about the positives in the game, and how they fought back, and didn’t give up.”
“I think we didn’t have confidence in ourselves at the start of the game,” says sophomore forward Meg Jefferson. “I think that’s what we lacked, because of the pressure, and we rushed. After the locker room chat, we realized we’re better than this. We’re a lot better than this, and that’s what we showed in the 2nd half.”
Virginia outscored East Carolina 21-10 in the 3rd quarter, and they used a 9-2 run over the final five minutes to tie the game, before Gee connected on the game-winning shot.
Jefferson scored 16 points and grabbed eight points for the Cavaliers, while Amandine Toi chipped in 12 points.
UVA (0-2) will be back in action at home against JMU on Thursday at seven o’clock at John Paul Jones Arena.
