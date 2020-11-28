UVA-Florida State game cancelled after coronavirus issues within FSU program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team’s game against Florida State University (FSU) has been postponed due to coronavirus issues within the FSU program.
The last-minute postponement is the second in as many weeks for the Seminoles. Last week, FSU called off a game with Clemson due to positive cases and exposure issues within Clemson’s program. This week, positive cases within Florida State’s team, as well as subsequent quarantining and contact tracing, led to the postponement.
The Cavaliers had already flown to Tallahassee to take on the Seminoles. Instead of kicking off at 8 p.m., they will likely be back in Charlottesville by then.
The search for a make-up date is already underway, but options are limited. If the game is rescheduled, the only open spot for both teams would be December 19.
