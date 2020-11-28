Small Business Saturday affected by pandemic

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s Small Business Saturday in a fashion we’ve never seen before, even as now, more than ever, local businesses are relying on that holiday income.
“It’s a wonderful kickoff to the holiday season,” owner of New Dominion Bookshop Julia Kudravetz said. “It’s an acknowledgement that the money that you spend goes directly to the community, helps us be able to pay our workers a living wage and you can see the direct result.”
Shelves were stocked on Charlottesville’s downtown mall in anticipation of the event, a day designed to keep consumers thinking about local businesses in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, typically dominated by “big box,” chain stores.
“What it really does is raise awareness, so it’s not so much the number of people coming out because of Small Business Saturday. We want that certainly, what we want is to build a relationship with people,” Kudravetz explained.
Usually, Charlottesville’s downtown mall is filled with people popping in and out of shops, but with the pandemic raging on, this year that’s not quite the case.
“We hope that people will come down to their shopping early, and then have some peace of mind going into the holiday,” she said.
There’s also another resource for people looking to support Charlottesville’s small businesses from the comfort of their home.
“We can’t really stroll on the Downtown Mall like we used to be able to so, part of the pandemic means figuring out new ways to shop local, and so for us, that means put them all in one place online,” Co-Creator of BuyCville.com Byron Harvey said.
Buycville.com has just launched and is helping link customers to small businesses in one online place.
“We’ve pulled the products from all these local businesses onto one website,” another Co-Creator of BuyCville.com, Mario Sukkar, said. “You can search for a sweater and you’ll get the results from all the different local businesses and then we provide a link out to the business itself for you to go buy it.”
Harvey and Sukkar founded the website as a way to give back to the community they love.
“Charlottesville is really near and dear to our hearts we’ve all got those memories of strolling down the Downtown Mall hopping between stores and that just so much harder with the pandemic,” Sukkar said.
