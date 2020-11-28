Patrons support Kiwanis Christmas Tree sale

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - This holiday season the Kiwanis Clubs of Charlottesville are once again selling Christmas trees in Albemarle County.
Trees are available for sale at the Seminole Square Shopping Center. Customer Eva Setaro says buying trees from the Kiwanis Clubs is part of her yearly Christmas tradition.
“The money goes to the good cause helping the young people and this is very important for us, especially, you know, this year is very very important,” she said.
Trees are available on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays.
