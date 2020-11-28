Homicide investigation shuts down part of McIntire Road in Charlottesville

A shooting in downtown Charlottesville has shut down McIntire Road from Perry Drive to the US-250 Bypass. (Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | November 28, 2020 at 10:53 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 10:53 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A homicide investigation in Charlottesville has shut down a portion of McIntire Road near Schenk’s Greenway Saturday morning.

The Charlottesville Police Department (CPD) shut down McIntire from Perry Drive to the US-250 Bypass. In a tweet, CPD warned travelers to expect the closure to remain for several hours.

The homicide would be the greater Charlottesville area’s fifth in the last month.

This is a developing story. More information will be added throughout the day.

