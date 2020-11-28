Community members host BBQ Charity event

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - Church of the Living God and Simply Trending Catering partnered up to serve BBQ for a good cause this afternoon.
Community members sold BBQ plates to raise money for UVA Health’s pediatric Cystic Fibrosis Center.
”I was asthmatic actually, and especially with these things going on, I was told to be careful during COVID-19, with my breathing issues, so it just hits close to home,” said Chef Roderick Martin.
Money raised will also help give the church more space to expand its food bank. Anyone who bought a plate could enter a raffle to win holiday gifts or gift cards to buy groceries.
