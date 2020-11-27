San Francisco upsets No. 4 UVA Men’s Basketball 61-60

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #4 Virginia men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season on Friday, as the Cavaliers were upset 61-60 against unranked San Francisco in Uncasville, CT.
UVA was held to 3-of-13 shooting from three-point range against the Dons, after making fifteen triples in their season-opening win against Towson.
San Francisco connected on 13-of-28 three-pointers against the Pack Line Defense.
Virginia led 54-53 with 3:42 remaining, but the Dons took the lead with an 8-0 run.
The Wahoos held San Francisco scoreless over the final 2:13, but they were unable to come all the way back, as three-point attempt by Sam Hauser bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
The largest lead for either team was eight in the first half (UVA 11-3), and Virginia was up 24-21 at halftime.
Freshmen Justin McKoy and Reece Beekman each scored a career-high 11 points to lead the ‘Hoos.
Jamaree Bouyea tallied a game-high 19 for San Francisco.
Virginia (1-1) will take on Saint Francis in its home opener on Tuesday at four o’clock.
