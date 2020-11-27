Nice Last Weekend of November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After the mildest Thanksgiving in 13 years, today will be mild, however not as warm. High temperatures reached the lower 70s on Thursday. We’ll be about 10 degrees cooler today.
There will be a blend of clouds and hazy sun this afternoon.
The last weekend of November will be overall nice for the season. Temperatures a little above average Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Clouds thicken later on Sunday ahead of a dynamic storm system that will be developing along the Gulf Coast. This weather maker will spread rain over the region late Sunday night and during especially Monday morning. An average of an inch of rain is projected at this time.
Temperatures fall Monday night into Tuesday to more winter-like levels. Along with a blustery northwest wind. There will be snow showers over the Allegheny Mountains to the west into Tuesday.
Temperatures modify some late next week.
Friday: Clouds and sun. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s.
Friday overnight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog late. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Dry and comfortable in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows lower 30s.
Sunday: Morning sun will give-way to clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Rain arrives late Sunday night. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mainly morning rain. Blustery winds in the afternoon. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Colder and windy Monday night. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a colder wind. Highs in the 40s. Lows upper 20s.
Wednesday: Sunshiny and chilly. Highs in the 40s. Lows near 30 degrees.
Thursday: Sunshine. Highs lower 50s.
