Nice Last Weekend of November. Storm Early Next Week

Early clouds Saturday give way to mostly sunny skies, behind the passage of a weak cold front. Temperatures upper 50s to low 60s. On Sunday, sun will give way to more clouds later, as a storm developing along the Gulf Coast starts to spread rain our way late Sunday night through at least Monday morning. Currently, an inch of rain or more projected to fall. As this storm tracks along and west of the Appalachians it will pull in colder air, so temperatures will fall and turn sharply colder Monday night into Tuesday, along with windy conditions. Blustery northwest winds and cold temperatures will make it feel very much like Winter to kick off the first couple days of December. To our West, snow will fall over the Allegheny Mountains into the Ohio Valley and parts of the interior Northeast.