Local vendors to reward free dream wedding to couple affected by COVID-19 in essay contest

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Elegant Moments Wedding and Event Planning has partnered with a team of local vendors to donate wedding services to a couple that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vendors at the wedding will include:
- Wedding planner - Elegant Moments LLC
- Venue - Avonlea Farms
- Catering - KC and Sons and UFO Taco
- Hair and Makeup - Bridal Glow
- Photography - Julie Atlas Photography
- Videography - RVA Productions
- Wedding cake - Cakes by Cindy Anne
- Cake topper - Minicouples Cake Toppers
- Rentals - I Wed Events
- Wine tasting - Coopers Hawk Winery & many more
Each couple must submit an essay explaining why they deserve to be the special couple chosen for the dream wedding.
All essays submitted will be reviewed and the winner will be announced live on Christmas Day (Dec. 25).
Couples can send their entry to Info@elegantmomentsllc.com. You must include your names, email address and a brief essay of 1,000 words or less describing your situation.
The contest is open through Dec. 18.
The wedding will be hosted next year at Avonlea Farms located in Louisa, Va.
A specific date the wedding will be held on has not been announced yet.
