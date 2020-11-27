Kiwanis Club Christmas tree sale begins in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s officially the time of year to find your Christmas trees.
The Kiwanis Clubs of Charlottesville is selling Christmas trees for the 88th year with all of the proceeds going towards supporting club service projects which mainly benefit children and youth.
The Kiwanis Club will be selling the trees while supplies last at the the Seminole Square Shopping Center in Albemarle County.
“I actually drove a 26-foot U-Haul to West Virginia on Wednesday to pick them up,” volunteer Teresa Tyler said. “That was a lot of fun. I came back unloaded them and we’ve got anywhere from like a four or five foot tree to a 10 foot tree.”
Christmas trees will be available for sale on the weekends from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., and during the week from 4 p.m. Until 7 p.m.
