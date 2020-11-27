Jaunt Inc. wants your Greene County transit feedback

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Jaunt Inc. took over transit operations in Greene County in early July, and now the company wants to hear from you.
Whether you use Greene County Transit or not, JAUNT is asking the community for feedback in a survey to understand what transportation needs exist for people in the area, including Greene County Administration Building (40 Celt Road, Stanardsville), JABA (222 Main Street, Stanardsville), the Greene County Health Department (50 Stanard Street, Stanardsville), and the County Treasurer’s Office (36 Stanard Street, Stanardsville).
The survey only takes a few minutes and can be completed online or at various locations on paper.
“It’s a pretty comprehensive survey, but we hope people will take the time and really let us know what their thoughts are where we might be able to help them and improve their transit situation right now,” Jody Saunders, the public relations manager at Jaunt Inc., said.
Jaunt will be collecting survey responses until December 20 if you’re interested in participating.
